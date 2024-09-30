Tiny kitten found on Fort St. John roadside with severe leg wound

Send this page to someone via email

A kitten found severely injured on the side of the road near Fort St. John, B.C., now needs her leg amputated.

The BC SPCA said the 11-week-old kitten, named Cola by staff, was found with her leg degloved, meaning that the skin and tissue on her leg were removed.

“We were happy to take Cola into our care and cover the costs of her treatment,” Sara Hamanishi, manager of the BC SPCA’s North Peace animal centre, said in a statement.

Cola needed to stay overnight in the veterinary clinic, where she was given fluids and pain medication and her leg was X-rayed.

Due to the injuries to her leg, she no longer has nerve function in that limb so it has to be amputated.

It is unclear how Cola was injured, according to staff, but the injury is consistent with getting hit by a car or attacked by another animal.

“Cola is a delightful kitten with a sweet and snuggly personality who loves cuddling,” Hamanishi added. “She is playful and spirited and enjoys her toys.

“She is such a little fighter with the strongest spirit. She is up for any challenge she faces.”