5 sent to hospital after oil well fire northwest of Calgary: Rocky View County official

An official with Rocky View County Fire Services says five people were taken to hospital after an oil well fire northwest of Calgary Monday afternoon.

The fire started at about 2 p.m. in the area of Highway 567 and Range Road 40, north of Cochrane.

Fire officials with the county said five ambulances were called.

Just after 4 p.m., firefighters from Springbank and Bearspaw were at the scene.

The fire remained out of control as of 4:14 p.m. Monday.

Rocky View County Fire Services said a fire control specialist team was being put together.

The condition of those sent to hospital is not known.

more to come…