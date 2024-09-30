Menu

Politics

Relations between New Brunswick and Indigenous Peoples in election spotlight

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 30, 2024 4:14 pm
1 min read
New Brunswick’s Liberal leader says that if her party wins the October election she would rebuild the provincial government’s relationships with First Nations.

Susan Holt made the comments today at an event in Tobique First Nation, on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a public commemoration of the painful legacy of the residential school system.

Both the Liberals and Greens say they would take the province in a new direction after years of difficult relations between Indigenous Peoples and the government under the Progressive Conservatives.

St. Mary’s First Nation Chief Allan Polchies said Monday at a Truth and Reconciliation event in Fredericton that he wasn’t endorsing any party but that Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs “needs to go.”

Higgs, who is seeking his third term as premier, has faced criticism for his reluctance to call a public inquiry into systemic racism affecting First Nations, and for his government’s general approach to Indigenous issues.

The Tory leader has no public events today and his team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

