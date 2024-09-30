Saskatchewan election campaigns set to begin

Send this page to someone via email

The countdown to the Saskatchewan provincial election is almost underway, and soon residents will be able to cast their vote for who they want to represent them in government.

The formal written order, or writ, is expected to drop on Tuesday, dissolving the current government and kicking off campaigns.

According to Elections Saskatchewan, there are seven registered political parties participating:

Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan New Democratic Party

Saskatchewan Green Party

Saskatchewan Party

Saskatchewan Progress Party

Saskatchewan United Party

At dissolution, only the Saskatchewan Party and the Saskatchewan NDP will have seats in the legislative assembly. The Sask. Party holds the majority with 42 seats, the NDP has 14 and four MLAs sit as Independents. The last seat remains vacant.

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe has been premier for the last six years heading into the election.

“Who is best to ensure that we have a strong, vibrant, growing economy into the future so that we can create that bright future for everyone?” Moe said. “That will be the ballot questions and that’s what we’ll be focused on.”

Sask. NDP Leader Carla Beck will look to swoop in and lead her party to form government for the first time in 17 years.

“We want all areas of the province to be strong,” Moe said. “We want to be a government for all people in this province. That’s one of the things that drives me.”

In order to win the election or take some seats in the legislature, parties need to hit the right tone and focus on the issues that matter the most to people in Saskatchewan.

Alexandra Coronel, an immigrant living in Regina, said her vote depends on how the parties will handle immigration.

“I’m concerned about the people that are moving here now because I went through that process and people require more services, more help,” Coronel said.

For others, education and health care are top of mind.

“I think the current government, even long before COVID-19, they have been underfunding both,” resident Bill Addie said.

“As a student, education is the biggest thing,” Kathleen Billen said. “It’s hard for teachers to teach without the proper support. It would be great if Saskatchewan focused on that. We are the future.”

Others say the election might not matter much at all.

“It doesn’t feel like it matters who you vote for,” Wolf Lopez said. “Housing and food are big issues, and it doesn’t seem like anyone cares.”

Saskatchewan’s fixed election date is Oct. 28. A writ drop on Tuesday, leaves just 27 days for campaigning – the minimum amount of time allowed by law between writ drop and the final day for voting.