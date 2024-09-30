Menu

Video link
Headline link
Politics

Bilingual municipalities ask judge to suspend portions of Quebec language law

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 30, 2024 2:18 pm
The Quebec government is promising to clarify the new health care language directive after holding a meeting Tuesday with representatives of the English speaking community. While we wait to see what those changes are, the community remains on edge. Several Montreal-area Federal MPs have stepped forward to express their concerns including longtime West Island Liberal MP for Lac-Saint-Louis, Francis Scarpaleggia. He joined our Global News Morning’s Laura Casella to discuss his concerns – Aug 14, 2024
A group of 23 bilingual municipalities are in Quebec Superior Court on Monday to ask a judge to suspend the application of several portions of the province’s 2022 language reform.

Lawyer Julius Grey told the Montreal courtroom that the law contains measures that will have “enormous consequences” for cities that have the right to serve citizens in both French and English.

Grey says the law could prevent cities from writing contracts in English, would grant the government the ability to withhold subsidies, and gives the language watchdog vast powers of search and seizure that exceed those of police.

He’s asking the judge to suspend the application of several provisions until a full hearing can be held on the validity of the law, for which the government proactively invoked the notwithstanding clause to shield it from some court challenges.

For its part, Quebec government lawyer Charles Gravel told Justice Silvana Conte that the municipalities’ arguments are founded on fears rather than facts or legal arguments.

He says there’s no proof any seizures have happened and the cities’ concern shouldn’t be enough to suspend the law without evidence it’s caused any harm.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

