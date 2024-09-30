British Columbians mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation across the province

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This story deals with disturbing subject matter that may upset and trigger some readers. Discretion is advised

On Monday, events across B.C. and Canada are taking place to remember the history and the harmful legacy of residential schools and honour the children who attended them.

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation aims to make progress toward healing.

A march will be taking place at UBC, starting just before noon.

There will also be events hosted by the Semiahoo First Nation and the Tsawwassen First Nation and in Duncan.

In Ottawa, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon hosted a sacred fire ceremony at Rideau Hall before joining a ceremony on Parliament Hill alongside survivors and Indigenous leaders.

The federal government created residential schools to strip Indigenous children of their culture and assimilate them into Canadian society.

Many students were physically and sexually abused, disease was widespread and many children were forced to attend.

So far, the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation has confirmed the deaths of more than 4,100 children in the system.

The Katzie First Nation hosted its annual event for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sunday in Maple Ridge.

This year’s theme was Acknowledging Indigenous Resilience, meant to celebrate the strength of Indigenous communities.

The Katzie First Nation’s chief says she hopes that those who attended Sunday’s event will recognize truth and reconciliation more than just once a year.

“It really needs to be recognized every day of the year in order for us to come to a place of us doing the true work of what reconciliation means for this country,” Chief Grace George said.

Sunday’s event also featured performers, guest speakers, traditional food and vendors.

New polling done exclusively for Global News sheds some light on how Canadians view the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Almost six in 10 Canadians think it is important to have a national day. That number goes up to seven in 10 among Canadians aged 18 to 34, compared with 49 per cent of people over 55.

Three in 10 people said they do not think it’s important.

Seventy per cent believe the day should be marked with a statutory holiday in all provinces.

In the meantime, a majority of Canadians say the government should do more to recognize residential schools’ legacy. That number rises to 86 per cent among adults under 35 years old.

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-800-721-0066) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.

The Hope for Wellness Help Line offers culturally competent counselling and crisis intervention to all Indigenous Peoples experiencing trauma, distress, strong emotions and painful memories. The line can be reached anytime toll-free at 1-855-242-3310.