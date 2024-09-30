Menu

U.S. News

Suspect in Trump assassination attempt to be arraigned on federal charges

By Stephany Matat And Alanna Durkin Richer The Associated Press
Posted September 30, 2024 11:32 am
2 min read
Trump 2nd assassination attempt: Suspect's phone pinged cell towers nearly 1 month before arrest
The man accused of attempting to assassinate former president Donald Trump at his Florida golf course will appear in court on Monday after being indicted on additional charges.

Ryan Wesley Routh is expected to be arraigned in federal court in West Palm Beach on an indictment brought last week charging him with attempted assassination and gun offenses.

The second attempt on Trump’s life was thwarted when a member of his Secret Service protective detail spotted Routh’s rifle barrel protruding through the golf course fence line, ahead of where Trump was playing, authorities have said. The agent fired in the direction of Routh, who sped away and was arrested in a neighboring county.

Routh did not fire any rounds and did not have Trump in his line of sight, officials have said. He left behind a digital camera, a backpack, a loaded SKS-style rifle with a scope and a plastic bag containing food.

Prosecutors have said that he had written of his plans to kill Trump in a handwritten note months before his Sept. 15 arrest in which he referred to his actions as a failed “assassination attempt on Donald Trump” and offered $150,000 for anyone who could “finish the job.” That note was in a box that Routh had apparently dropped off at the home of an unidentified witness months before his arrest.

Click to play video: 'Trump would-be assassin hid on Florida golf course for 12 hours'
Trump would-be assassin hid on Florida golf course for 12 hours

Monday’s hearing will be held before a magistrate judge, according to the case docket. But further proceedings will be overseen by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed to the bench by Trump and was also assigned to the criminal case accusing the former president of illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Cannon generated intense scrutiny for her handling of Trump’s criminal case, which she dismissed in July — a decision now being appealed by special counsel Jack Smith’s team.

Routh’s arrest came two months after Trump was shot and wounded in the ear in an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has acknowledged failings leading up to that shooting but has said that security worked as it should have to thwart a potential attack in Florida.

Routh was initially charged in a criminal complaint only with gun offenses before prosecutors pursued additional charges before a grand jury. Prosecutors will often quickly bring the first easily provable charges they can and then add more serious charges later as the investigation unfolds.

Other charges he faces include illegally possessing his gun in spite of multiple felony convictions, including two charges of possessing stolen goods in 2002 in North Carolina. He’s also accused of having a weapon with a serial number that was obliterated and unreadable to the naked eye, in violation of federal law.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

