Canada

Port of Montreal dockworkers begin 3-day strike at 2 terminals

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 30, 2024 7:57 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'U.S. port shutdown’s impact on Canada could be ‘severe,’ economists say'
U.S. port shutdown’s impact on Canada could be ‘severe,’ economists say
RELATED: U.S. port shutdown's impact on Canada could be ‘severe,’ economists say
The union representing longshore workers at the Port of Montreal began a three-day strike Monday at two terminals.

The Maritime Employers Association confirmed the work stoppage began Monday morning at 7 a.m. ET at the Viau and Maisonneuve Termont terminals.

The strike is expected to last until Thursday morning.

The union local, which is affiliated with the Canadian Union of Public Employees, had said about 350 members would be part of the job action.

Click to play video: 'B.C. port strike may be over, but supply chain disruptions could last for awhile'
B.C. port strike may be over, but supply chain disruptions could last for awhile
Trending Now

The longshore workers’ contract with the Maritime Employers Association expired on Dec. 31.

The association issued a statement on Sunday saying it has tried “all possible means” of avoiding the strike. It said neither mediation nor an emergency meeting with the Canada Industrial Relations Board were fruitful.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

