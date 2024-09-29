Homicide unit investigates suspicious deaths in east Calgary

The Calgary Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating two suspicious deaths in east Calgary.
At about 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Calgary police said officers were called to a home in the 300 block of Penswood Way Southeast for reports of a disturbance.
“Calgary police received a check on welfare call from family members,” Acting Insp. Mike Shute said Sunday.
Shute said two people were found dead inside the home.
“It’s an ongoing investigation at this point in time. Events are unfolding as we speak,” Shute said.
He said a small child was inside the home when police arrived. Shute said the child, whose age is not known, was reunited with other family members.
One animal was also taken out of the house, according to Shute.
Several police vehicles remained at the scene Sunday afternoon.
No further information has been released by police.
Anyone with information on the suspicious deaths is asked to contact the CPS at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.
