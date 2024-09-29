Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Homicide unit investigates suspicious deaths in east Calgary

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted September 29, 2024 4:45 pm
1 min read
Calgary police say two people were found dead inside a home along Penswood Way Southeast on Sunday, sept. 29, 2024. View image in full screen
Calgary police say two people were found dead inside a home along Penswood Way Southeast on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Calgary Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating two suspicious deaths in east Calgary.

At about 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Calgary police said officers were called to a home in the 300 block of Penswood Way Southeast for reports of a disturbance.

“Calgary police received a check on welfare call from family members,” Acting Insp. Mike Shute said Sunday.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Shute said two people were found dead inside the home.

“It’s an ongoing investigation at this point in time. Events are unfolding as we speak,” Shute said.

He said a small child was inside the home when police arrived. Shute said the child, whose age is not known, was reunited with other family members.

Trending Now

One animal was also taken out of the house, according to Shute.

Story continues below advertisement

Several police vehicles remained at the scene Sunday afternoon.

No further information has been released by police.

Anyone with information on the suspicious deaths is asked to contact the CPS at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices