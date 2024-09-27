Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alberta municipalities policing plan gets mixed reactions from city leaders

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted September 27, 2024 6:25 pm
1 min read
Alberta’s government is getting pushback from some municipal leaders and support from others over its plan to build the sheriffs into a second provincial police service. View image in full screen
Alberta’s government is getting pushback from some municipal leaders and support from others over its plan to build the sheriffs into a second provincial police service. The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta’s government is getting pushback from some municipal leaders and support from others over its plan to build the sheriffs into a second provincial police service.

At the Alberta Municipalities convention in Red Deer, Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis was asked why the government doesn’t put its plans for a provincial police service to rest and instead put the money towards bolstering the RCMP.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Ellis says it’s unacceptable that calls to the police aren’t being answered quickly enough, especially in rural areas, and he said some municipalities have asked for another independent police service.

He says the sheriffs are meant to augment and support other police services, but the RCMP is 400 officers short.
Meanwhile, the Mounties say the province is misrepresenting its workforce.

It says that of the 1,772 officers under contract in Alberta, only 306 positions are vacant in part because of sick leave and maternity leave.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices