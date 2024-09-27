Man dies after being pulled from waters of Lake Ontario after workplace incident

A man has died in hospital after Toronto police’s marine unit pulled him from the water in Lake Ontario.
Around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Toronto police said they were called to the Outer Harbour Marine where someone working on a boat had been reported missing.
The marine unit, along with firefighters and paramedics, went to the scene and located the man. He was pulled from the water, police said, and lifesaving measures were performed.
The man was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.
The Ministry of Labour, which investigates all worksite deaths, was notified of the fatality.
The government said the man worked for a company called Splash and Wax and confirmed he was found in the water.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the worker during this difficult time,” a spokesperson said.
“As the investigation by MLITSD is ongoing, no further details are available at this time.”
