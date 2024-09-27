Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man dies after being pulled from waters of Lake Ontario after workplace incident

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 27, 2024 6:13 pm
1 min read
The Toronto Police Services headquarters is seen in Toronto, Aug. 9, 2019. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services headquarters is seen in Toronto, Aug. 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has died in hospital after Toronto police’s marine unit pulled him from the water in Lake Ontario.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Toronto police said they were called to the Outer Harbour Marine where someone working on a boat had been reported missing.

The marine unit, along with firefighters and paramedics, went to the scene and located the man. He was pulled from the water, police said, and lifesaving measures were performed.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The man was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

The Ministry of Labour, which investigates all worksite deaths, was notified of the fatality.

Trending Now

The government said the man worked for a company called Splash and Wax and confirmed he was found in the water.

Story continues below advertisement

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the worker during this difficult time,” a spokesperson said.

“As the investigation by MLITSD is ongoing, no further details are available at this time.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices