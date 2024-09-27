Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Gastrointestinal illnesses linked to P.E.I. shellfish festival jump to 550

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 27, 2024 1:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Cases of norovirus on the rise, Public Health Agency of Canada says'
Cases of norovirus on the rise, Public Health Agency of Canada says
Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that can wreak havoc on your household. Preliminary data from the Public Health Agency of Canada shows cases are on the rise this year. Health reporter Katherine Ward has more on what you need to know. – Mar 29, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Public health officials in P.E.I. say more than 550 people have experienced symptoms of gastrointestinal illness after an outbreak of norovirus was detected at a shellfish festival last weekend.

The province’s chief public health officer says the new number is based on responses to an online questionnaire aimed at people who attended the P.E.I. International Shellfish Festival in Charlottetown from Sept. 19 to 22.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Public health officials say four ill people went to emergency departments and one person was hospitalized.

Norovirus, which is spread through contaminated foods or liquids, has been detected in stool samples from some of those who became ill after attending the festival.

To minimize the risk of gastrointestinal illness at future events, officials are recommending additional health inspections before and during the festival, enhanced sanitation during food preparation and preventing food handlers from working when sick.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Other recommendations include: having more hand-washing stations; working with a sanitation company to clean common touch surfaces daily; and keeping samples of prepared food in cold storage for at least 48 hours after the event has ended.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2024. 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices