Gastrointestinal illnesses linked to P.E.I. shellfish festival jump to 550

Send this page to someone via email

Public health officials in P.E.I. say more than 550 people have experienced symptoms of gastrointestinal illness after an outbreak of norovirus was detected at a shellfish festival last weekend.

The province’s chief public health officer says the new number is based on responses to an online questionnaire aimed at people who attended the P.E.I. International Shellfish Festival in Charlottetown from Sept. 19 to 22.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Public health officials say four ill people went to emergency departments and one person was hospitalized.

Norovirus, which is spread through contaminated foods or liquids, has been detected in stool samples from some of those who became ill after attending the festival.

To minimize the risk of gastrointestinal illness at future events, officials are recommending additional health inspections before and during the festival, enhanced sanitation during food preparation and preventing food handlers from working when sick.

Story continues below advertisement

Other recommendations include: having more hand-washing stations; working with a sanitation company to clean common touch surfaces daily; and keeping samples of prepared food in cold storage for at least 48 hours after the event has ended.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2024.