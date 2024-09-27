Menu

U.S. News

Man, dog saved from sinking boat in daring sea rescue during Hurricane Helene

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted September 27, 2024 12:47 pm
2 min read
Hurricane Helene: U.S. Coast Guard rescues man, dog after sailboat starts sinking
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man and his dog who were sailing off the coast of Sanibel Island as Hurricane Helene lashed the Florida coast on Thursday. The pair found themselves in trouble after the boat began sinking.
The U.S. Coast Guard successfully rescued a stranded boater and his dog when their vessel began taking on water off the coast of Florida during Hurricane Helene on Thursday.

Officials said they received the unnamed man’s distress call after his nearly 10-metre-long boat “became disabled” and started to fill with water about 40 kilometres away from Sanibel Island, Fla.

In dramatic video of the rescue, the sailor’s boat is seen alone on choppy waters. A Coast Guard member deploys from an overhead helicopter and guides the man and his canine, both wearing life jackets, to a buoyant safety basket. The duo is then lifted onto the helicopter, where the man shakes hands with his rescuers.

The sailor and his dog were in good medical condition, the Coast Guard reported. They were taken to Southwest Florida International Airport to be treated by emergency medical services.

It’s not clear why the man and his dog were boating despite hurricane warnings in the region. As of this writing, their boat is still adrift.

Hurricane Helene made landfall as a Category 4 storm in northwestern Florida on Thursday evening with maximum sustained winds estimated at 140 mph (225 km/h).

As of Friday morning, there have been at least three storm-related deaths in the U.S.

One person was killed in Florida when a sign fell on a car. Two others were reported dead as a result of a possible tornado that struck a mobile home in South Georgia as the storm approached.

Hurricane Helene View image in full screen
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 5:46 p.m. EDT and provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Helene in the Gulf of Mexico moving towards Florida on Thursday. NOAA via AP
On Friday, Hurricane Helene weakened to a tropical storm over Georgia with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 km/h), according to the National Hurricane Center.

Helene prompted hurricane and flash flood warnings extending far beyond the coast up into northern Georgia and western North Carolina. More than 1.2 million homes and businesses were without power in Florida, more than 190,000 in Georgia, and more than 30,000 in the Carolinas, according to the tracking site poweroutage.us. The governors of those states, as well as Alabama and Virginia, all declared emergencies.

Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1. Hurricane Helene is the eighth named storm of the season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted an above-average season this year because of record-warm ocean temperatures.

With files from the Associated Press

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

