Crime

Murder suspects in fatal Alberta highway shooting will be tried together

By Jeff McIntosh The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2024 5:45 pm
1 min read
The RCMP in Alberta continue to look for Elijah Blake Strawberry, who is one of two suspects in a shooting incident that occurred on Aug. 6, 2024. In this photo, Strawberry's profile is shown. View image in full screen
28-year-old Elijah Blake Strawberry was arrested and charged with second degree murder and attempted murder after an extensive manhunt following a shooting east of Calgary on August 6, 2024 that claimed the life of Rocky View County worker Colin Hough. Supplied by RCMP
The two men arrested after a deadly roadside shooting near Calgary last month will be tried together.

A manhunt began Aug. 6 following the noon-hour shooting of two men who were working along a roadway in Rocky View County, east of Calgary, when a county truck was stolen from the scene.

One of the men died while the other was seriously injured.

Arthur Wayne Penner, 35, was arrested in August with the help of Edmonton police and charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

The second suspect, 28-year-old Elijah Blake Strawberry, was arrested at a residence in O’Chiese First Nation earlier this month and charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder.

The Crown told court in Calgary that although the two men were charged separately they will be tried together when the case goes to trial.

Neither man has a confirmed lawyer but the case will be back Oct. 10.

 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

