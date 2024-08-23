Alberta RCMP offering reward of up to $10,000 for arrest of Strathmore murder suspect

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP has authorized a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of 28-year-old accused killer Elijah Blake Strawberry.

Strawberry has been on the run since the Aug. 6 killing of Colin John Hough of Airdrie. The other suspect, Arthur Wayne Penner, has already been arrested. RCMP say Strawberry and Penner tried to carjack another vehicle after setting their stolen car on fire, shooting a Fortis Alberta employee who was also working in the area.

Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz, detachment commander of the Strathmore RCMP, says officers have been working tirelessly to find Strawberry and hope the reward helps.

‘With the help of this reward, we’re hoping that it adds another layer of investigation to produce more tips to locate Mr. Berry hopefully in a timely manner,” Wielgosz, told reporters at a Friday press conference.

“The decision to offer $10,000 …is not something that happens often, but it does demonstrate the RCMP’s commitment to find all avenues possible to find Mr. Strawberry.”

RCMP still believe that Strawberry is in Alberta at this time but they continue to stay in touch with other police agencies.

The Alberta RCMP, in coordination with British Columbia and Saskatchewan RCMP, along with members of the Edmonton and Calgary Police Service, Lethbridge Police Service, Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams, and the provincial Sheriffs, are still seeking Elijah Blake Strawberry in connection with the murder of Colin John Hough of Airdrie.

Police describe Strawberry as 185 cm (six-feet-one-inch) tall, about 77 kg (170 pounds), with brown hair and several arm and face tattoos.

View image in full screen Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz. Global News

Upon arrest of Elijah Blake Strawberry, the determination of entitlement to the reward will be made by the RCMP commanding officer at its sole discretion.

The reward pertains only to those persons who come forward with information which is received by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police or other legitimate law enforcement agency involved in the investigation until Aug. 30.

Any person or persons having information regarding Strawberry is asked to contact the Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3535 or call 911.

Crime Stoppers is still available for tips and is offering a $2,000 reward. You can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or online at http://www.tipsubmit.com.