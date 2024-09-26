Winnipeg police charge man with human trafficking, drug and gun offences

Send this page to someone via email

A 46-year-old man faces more than 15 charges following a raid on a Winnipeg home when police were contacted about potential human trafficking earlier this month.

Police say they found two women being held against their will at the home, as well as a large quantity of drugs — including meth, cocaine, prescription pills, psilocybin mushrooms and fentanyl — and weapons on Sept. 16.

1:46 Winnipeg police release details on a investigation into handgun trafficking

After an investigation by the counter-exploitation unit, police said the suspect met one of the victims through a dating app and manipulated her and a second woman into coming to Manitoba and working as escorts for his financial gain.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, the suspect took the victims’ identification, tracked them electronically and forced them to advertise sexual services.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The suspect, originally from Saskatchewan, was arrested two days after the raid and charged with numerous offences, including sexual assault, trafficking in persons, possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of traffickinge and multiple firearms-related charges.

He remains in custody. Police said both victims were taken to safety and given access to resources.