Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police charge man with human trafficking, drug and gun offences

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 26, 2024 3:22 pm
1 min read
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 46-year-old man faces more than 15 charges following a raid on a Winnipeg home when police were contacted about potential human trafficking earlier this month.

Police say they found two women being held against their will at the home, as well as a large quantity of drugs — including meth, cocaine, prescription pills, psilocybin mushrooms and fentanyl — and weapons on Sept. 16.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police release details on a investigation into handgun trafficking'
Winnipeg police release details on a investigation into handgun trafficking

After an investigation by the counter-exploitation unit, police said the suspect met one of the victims through a dating app and manipulated her and a second woman into coming to Manitoba and working as escorts for his financial gain.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, the suspect took the victims’ identification, tracked them electronically and forced them to advertise sexual services.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The suspect, originally from Saskatchewan, was arrested two days after the raid and charged with numerous offences, including sexual assault, trafficking in persons, possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of traffickinge and multiple firearms-related charges.

Trending Now

He remains in custody. Police said both victims were taken to safety and given access to resources.

Click to play video: 'Human trafficking investigations in Winnipeg'
Human trafficking investigations in Winnipeg
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices