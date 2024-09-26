Menu

Crime

Man arrested after missing woman’s body discovered southwest of Montreal

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 26, 2024 3:11 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning headlines: September 26, 2024'
Global News Morning headlines: September 26, 2024
Laura Casella has the Global News Morning headlines for Thursday, September 26, 2024
Quebec provincial police arrested a man Thursday after a missing woman’s body was discovered in Hemmingford, Que., about 50 km southwest of Montreal.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) confirmed the remains of 29-year-old Kelsey Watt were found and an autopsy has been ordered into her death.

An extensive search was underway for Watt, who went missing last weekend in the town near the U.S.-Canada border. She was last seen Saturday on Covey Hill Road and was believed to have been travelling on foot, police said at the time.

Kelsey Watt, 29, was last seen on Sept. 21, 2024. Her body was found on Sept. 26 in Hemmingford, Que., by police.
The search efforts involved provincial police patrol officers, specialized police units, local firefighters and the RCMP. Friends and family of Watt had been posting on social media to share updates in the case.

A man in his 30s was arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with Watt’s disappearance, according to police.

The SQ would not provide details about his identity and say they are attempting to clarify the man’s involvement in the case.

Police also said it was too early to tell if the man would face charges.

with files from Global News’ Anne Leclair and The Canadian Press

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

