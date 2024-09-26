Menu

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

First Nation angered by what it says was Alberta government’s lack of consultation in dam decision

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2024 1:12 pm
1 min read
Teepees stand surround by fall foliage as the Bow River flows through on the Siksika Nation, 100 kilometres east of Calgary near Cluny, Alta., Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. View image in full screen
Teepees stand surround by fall foliage as the Bow River flows through on the Siksika Nation, 100 kilometres east of Calgary near Cluny, Alta., Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
A First Nation says it will fight the Alberta government’s decision on a dam location that it says was made without consultation.

In a letter to Premier Danielle Smith, the Siksika band east of Calgary says it is deeply disappointed with the decision to move ahead with the Ghost Reservoir and will oppose it in every way it can.

Siksika, the only reserve downstream from the proposed dam on the Bow River, says it has significant concerns over flooding and water availability.

It says it was excluded from preliminary studies and wasn’t consulted at all before the decision was made.

It says a negotiating group set up to discuss water concerns on the Bow River hasn’t met once.

The Ghost Reservoir would be located west of Calgary and would significantly expand an existing reservoir to help with water management and flood control.

A spokesman for Alberta Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Click to play video: 'Siksika Nation still under state of local emergency due to flooding'
Siksika Nation still under state of local emergency due to flooding
© 2024 The Canadian Press

