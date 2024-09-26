Construction worker dies on the job in Langford, B.C.

An investigation is underway after a construction worker died on the job in Langford on Vancouver Island.
On Wednesday afternoon, West Shore RCMP officers were called to the site near the 1400 block of Pinehurst Place for reports of an unresponsive man.
Police and paramedics provided life-saving measures, police said, but the man died from his injuries at the scene.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
WorkSafeBC is also investigating what happened.
Trending Now
Comments