Construction worker dies on the job in Langford, B.C.

An investigation is underway after a construction worker died on the job in Langford on Vancouver Island.

On Wednesday afternoon, West Shore RCMP officers were called to the site near the 1400 block of Pinehurst Place for reports of an unresponsive man.

Police and paramedics provided life-saving measures, police said, but the man died from his injuries at the scene.

WorkSafeBC is also investigating what happened.

My heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, and colleagues affected by the tragic loss of a construction worker in Langford. This is a devastating reminder of the risks workers face, and my thoughts are with everyone impacted during this incredibly difficult time. — Ravi Parmar (@rparmar_BC) September 26, 2024