Canada

Construction worker dies on the job in Langford, B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 26, 2024 11:34 am
1 min read
A construction worker died on the job in Langford on Wednesday afternoon.
Global News
An investigation is underway after a construction worker died on the job in Langford on Vancouver Island.

On Wednesday afternoon, West Shore RCMP officers were called to the site near the 1400 block of Pinehurst Place for reports of an unresponsive man.

Police and paramedics provided life-saving measures, police said, but the man died from his injuries at the scene.

WorkSafeBC is also investigating what happened.

