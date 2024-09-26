Menu

Canada

Port of Montreal dockworkers approve strike mandate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2024 9:12 am
RELATED - Some east end residents are criticizing the response to a lithium battery fire at the Port of Montreal that forced dozens of people to leave their homes. An estimated 15,000 kilograms of batteries burned for hours just steps from a residential neighbourhood, bringing panic and a thick plume of toxic smoke. Global's Dan Spector reports.
Dockworkers at the Port of Montreal have approved a strike mandate after more than a year of contract negotiations.

Longshore workers voted 97.9 per cent in favour of granting their union executive the authority to call a strike if it chooses.

The union local, affiliated with the Canadian Union of Public Employees, would need to issue a 72-hour notice before its nearly 1,200 members could walk off the job.

As far back as May, a handful of transport companies began to reroute cargo away from the country’s second-biggest port over fears of potential job action.

Montreal dockworkers last hit the picket lines in August 2020 in a 12-day strike that left 11,500 containers languishing on the waterfront.

The parties remain in mediation, and the Maritime Employers Association says it hopes to hash out a deal at the table in the coming days.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

