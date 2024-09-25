Saskatoon council unanimously approves city centre and district plan

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon city centre and district plan was approved unanimously in council on Wednesday.

After months of deliberation, Saskatoon city council voted on the plan and agreed to continue to the next steps.

The goals of the newly-approved plan are to honour Indigenous people, history, language and culture, create a distinctive identity through placemaking/keeping, create designs of excellence for architecture, provide reliable and efficient transportation, improve the density of downtown by focusing on housing, become leaders in sustainability and resiliency, create a robust and diverse economy and give people access to a healthy and safe community.

“When we have a report this significant that has both the support of the Downtown Business Improvement District and the Heritage Society, that’s not always the way things have gone,” said Saskatoon’s mayor, Charlie Clark. “But that’s a sign of a lot of thoughtful work and collaboration and consultation.”

Since the plan was approved, the city administration will work on preparing a regulatory framework including amendments to the official community plan, a new zoning district for these new plans and amendments to other downtown zoning districts.

City administration is also responsible for developing a business case option to implement the plan for consideration at the 2026/2027 business plan and budget deliberations.