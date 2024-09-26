Jealous penguins, laughing seals: Meet the 2024 Comedy Wildlife Photo finalists

From clingy bear cubs to smooching baby owls, the 2024 finalists of the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards are delivering a healthy dose of cute and quirky to brighten your day.
The awards are back for their 10th year, showcasing the best and funniest wildlife shots from around the globe.
One of the awards’ co-founders, photographer Tom Sullam, said this year saw an incredible batch of entries. He thanked Nikon for its sponsorship, noting that the company “proved invaluable in attracting some of the world’s best photographers” to the awards this year.
Nikon marketing executive Stefan Maier said the company is thrilled to unveil the finalists and showcase the creativity and talent of the photographers recognized.
“These images capture not only the humour and charm of wildlife, but also highlight the importance of conservation in a way that resonates with people of all ages and from all different walks of life.”
This year, the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards are supporting the Whitley Fund for Nature. The U.K.-based non-profit provides funds and grants for conservation leaders in the global south, and has distributed over $41 million since 1993, according to the charity’s website.
In the end, 40 finalists were chosen for the short list. Viewers can vote for their favourite picture at comedywildlifephoto.com.
Voting ends of Oct. 31 and the winners will be announced on Dec. 10 at an awards gala in London.
See the finalist photos and their titles, below.
‘Hello world’
‘Holding on for a ride’
‘Peek-a-boo’
‘In love’
‘Alright mate back off — this is my bird’
‘England cricket’s latest secret weapon!’
‘I’m too sexy for my love’
‘The contemplative chimpanzee’
‘Otter guru’
‘Saying my prayers’
‘Monday again’
‘Cold shower’
‘Whiskered tern crash on landing’
‘Frog in a balloon’
‘The Pavarotti of owls’
‘Smiley elephant seal’
‘I am coming’
‘Laughing out loud’
‘I’ll tell you a secret’
‘Where do you think you are going’
‘Mantis flamenca’
‘Song of the zeisel’
‘Awkward smiley frog’
‘Hide and seek’
‘The speed skater’
‘Are you kidding’
‘Gecko fashion model’
‘Stuck squirrel’
‘Easy fellas — Hajime!’
‘Unexpected role swap’
‘Gang of four’
‘You’re not my mother’
‘The rock star’
‘Wait… which zebra is in front’
‘Smooching owlets’
‘Nagging is a universal concept’
‘Mafia boss’
‘Shake ruffle rattle and roll’
‘Parrot fish likes to be washed’
‘Time to cool off’
The winners of last year’s Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards can be viewed here.
