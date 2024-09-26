Menu

Jealous penguins, laughing seals: Meet the 2024 Comedy Wildlife Photo finalists

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted September 26, 2024 7:30 am
2 min read
Penguins in a verbal altercation and a seal rolling on the ground in laughter are just two of the 40 finalists for the 2024 Comedy Wildlife Awards. View image in full screen
Penguins in a verbal altercation and a seal rolling on the ground in laughter are just two of the 40 finalists for the 2024 Comedy Wildlife Awards. Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
From clingy bear cubs to smooching baby owls, the 2024 finalists of the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards are delivering a healthy dose of cute and quirky to brighten your day.

The awards are back for their 10th year, showcasing the best and funniest wildlife shots from around the globe.

One of the awards’ co-founders, photographer Tom Sullam, said this year saw an incredible batch of entries. He thanked Nikon for its sponsorship, noting that the company “proved invaluable in attracting some of the world’s best photographers” to the awards this year.

Nikon marketing executive Stefan Maier said the company is thrilled to unveil the finalists and showcase the creativity and talent of the photographers recognized.

“These images capture not only the humour and charm of wildlife, but also highlight the importance of conservation in a way that resonates with people of all ages and from all different walks of life.”

This year, the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards are supporting the Whitley Fund for Nature. The U.K.-based non-profit provides funds and grants for conservation leaders in the global south, and has distributed over $41 million since 1993, according to the charity’s website.

In the end, 40 finalists were chosen for the short list. Viewers can vote for their favourite picture at comedywildlifephoto.com.

Voting ends of Oct. 31 and the winners will be announced on Dec. 10 at an awards gala in London.

See the finalist photos and their titles, below.

‘Hello world’

An ant peers through a hole in a red leaf. View image in full screen
Alex Pansier/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Holding on for a ride’

Two brown bear cubs hang off their mother's rump. View image in full screen
Alexander Fine/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Peek-a-boo’

A Blenni fish peaks out of a hole in coral. View image in full screen
Alexander Fine/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘In love’

Two bears wrestling, or hugging, while waist-deep in water. View image in full screen
Andrea Rosado/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Alright mate back off — this is my bird’

Three king penguins appear to be in the midst of a verbal altercation. View image in full screen
Andy Rouse/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘England cricket’s latest secret weapon!’

A lemur mid-leap, looking like it's about to bowl a cricket ball. View image in full screen
Andy Rouse/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘I’m too sexy for my love’

A hippo wearing a crown of water plants. View image in full screen
Artur Stankiewicz/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘The contemplative chimpanzee’

A chimp holds its hand to its chin, like Rodin's 'The Thinker' sculpture. View image in full screen
Arvind Mohandas/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Otter guru’

A sea otter with its lips pursed looking down the camera with its flippers spread. View image in full screen
Charles Janson/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Saying my prayers’

A sea otter holds its hands together as if in prayer View image in full screen
Christine Haines/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Monday again’

A Nutria rodent covers its eyes in apparent shame. View image in full screen
Christopher Arnold/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Cold shower’

A deer is showered with snow falling from a branch. View image in full screen
Corentin Revel/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Whiskered tern crash on landing’

A whiskered tern crash lands heads first into a rock. View image in full screen
Damyan Petkov/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Frog in a balloon’

A frog sticks its head out of water precisely in the middle of a large bubble. View image in full screen
Eberhard Ehmke/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘The Pavarotti of owls’

A burrowing owl with its beak wide open, as if singing opera. View image in full screen
Fred Amico/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Smiley elephant seal’

An elephant seal gives a toothy, goofy grin. View image in full screen
Gabriel Rojo/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘I am coming’

A razorbill bird attempts to land on a rock already occupied by three other birds. View image in full screen
Inés Godínez/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Laughing out loud’

A baby seal rolls on its back with its eyes shut, appearing to be rolling on the floor with laughter. View image in full screen
Ingo Hamann/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘I’ll tell you a secret’

A baby raccoon in a tree hollow appears to whisper in its mother's ear. View image in full screen
Jan Piecha/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Where do you think you are going’

One puffin looks at its companion, who's sliding its foot off the rock both are standing on. View image in full screen
Jörn Cl/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Mantis flamenca’

A Mediterranean mantis throws it front arms in the air, appearing to dance flamenco. View image in full screen
Jose Miguel Gallego Molina/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Song of the zeisel’

A ground squirrel holding a dandelion appears to scream. View image in full screen
Kath Aggiss/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Awkward smiley frog’

A New Holland frog smiles shyly with its eyes bulging. View image in full screen
Kingston Tam/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Hide and seek’

A cheetah stands on its hind legs behind a tree, out of sight of an unsuspecting topi antelope. View image in full screen
Leslie McLeod/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘The speed skater’

A Steller's sea eagle glides on the ice using its talons. View image in full screen
Mark Meth-Cohn/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Are you kidding’

Two cape fur seals appear to be laughing raucously. View image in full screen
Marti Phillips/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Gecko fashion model’

A gecko standing on sand poses for the camera with a smile View image in full screen
Michela Bordoli/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Stuck squirrel’

A squirrel legs peek out of a tree hollow. View image in full screen
Milko Marchetti/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Easy fellas — Hajime!’

A polar bear appears to mediate a fight between two other polar bears View image in full screen
Philippe Ricordel/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Unexpected role swap’

A fish slips out of the grip of a flying eagle, giving the appearance that the fish is chasing the eagle in mid-air. View image in full screen
Przemyslaw Jakubczyk/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Gang of four’

Four southern rockhopper penguins walk menacingly towards the camera. View image in full screen
Ralph Robinson/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘You’re not my mother’

A screech owlet looks out of a tree hollow with its eyes wide in apparent shock at the woodpecker perched outside on the tree trunk. View image in full screen
Randy Herman/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘The rock star’

A fan throated lizard stands up right and appears to use a small stick as a microphone stand. View image in full screen
Sanjay Patil/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Wait… which zebra is in front’

Two zebras create an optical illusion, as two necks appear lead into a singular face. View image in full screen
Sarosh Lodhi/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Smooching owlets’

Two spotted owlets appear to share a kiss while a third owlet perched on the branch smiles. View image in full screen
Sarthak Ranganadhan/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Nagging is a universal concept’

A lioness appears to yells in the ear of a lion, who grimaces. View image in full screen
Scott Frier/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Mafia boss’

A flying squirrel holds a seed, that looks remarkably like a cigar, in its mouth. View image in full screen
Takashi Kubo/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Shake ruffle rattle and roll’

A white-tailed eagle ruffles its feathers View image in full screen
Tapani Linnanmäki/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Parrot fish likes to be washed’

A parrotfish cracks a wide smile. View image in full screen
Wim Bellemans/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Time to cool off’

An Adelie penguin stands over its chick, which is laying flat on a rock to cool off. View image in full screen
Zikri Teo/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

The winners of last year’s Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards can be viewed here.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

