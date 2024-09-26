Jealous penguins, laughing seals: Meet the 2024 Comedy Wildlife Photo finalists

Send this page to someone via email

From clingy bear cubs to smooching baby owls, the 2024 finalists of the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards are delivering a healthy dose of cute and quirky to brighten your day.

The awards are back for their 10th year, showcasing the best and funniest wildlife shots from around the globe.

One of the awards’ co-founders, photographer Tom Sullam, said this year saw an incredible batch of entries. He thanked Nikon for its sponsorship, noting that the company “proved invaluable in attracting some of the world’s best photographers” to the awards this year.

Nikon marketing executive Stefan Maier said the company is thrilled to unveil the finalists and showcase the creativity and talent of the photographers recognized.

“These images capture not only the humour and charm of wildlife, but also highlight the importance of conservation in a way that resonates with people of all ages and from all different walks of life.”

Story continues below advertisement

This year, the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards are supporting the Whitley Fund for Nature. The U.K.-based non-profit provides funds and grants for conservation leaders in the global south, and has distributed over $41 million since 1993, according to the charity’s website.

In the end, 40 finalists were chosen for the short list. Viewers can vote for their favourite picture at comedywildlifephoto.com.

Voting ends of Oct. 31 and the winners will be announced on Dec. 10 at an awards gala in London.

See the finalist photos and their titles, below.

‘Hello world’

View image in full screen Alex Pansier/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Holding on for a ride’

View image in full screen Alexander Fine/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Peek-a-boo’

View image in full screen Alexander Fine/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘In love’

View image in full screen Andrea Rosado/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Alright mate back off — this is my bird’

View image in full screen Andy Rouse/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘England cricket’s latest secret weapon!’

View image in full screen Andy Rouse/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘I’m too sexy for my love’

View image in full screen Artur Stankiewicz/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘The contemplative chimpanzee’

View image in full screen Arvind Mohandas/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Otter guru’

View image in full screen Charles Janson/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Saying my prayers’

View image in full screen Christine Haines/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Monday again’

View image in full screen Christopher Arnold/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Cold shower’

View image in full screen Corentin Revel/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Whiskered tern crash on landing’

View image in full screen Damyan Petkov/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Frog in a balloon’

View image in full screen Eberhard Ehmke/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘The Pavarotti of owls’

View image in full screen Fred Amico/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Smiley elephant seal’

View image in full screen Gabriel Rojo/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘I am coming’

View image in full screen Inés Godínez/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Laughing out loud’

View image in full screen Ingo Hamann/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘I’ll tell you a secret’

View image in full screen Jan Piecha/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Where do you think you are going’

View image in full screen Jörn Cl/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Mantis flamenca’

View image in full screen Jose Miguel Gallego Molina/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Song of the zeisel’

View image in full screen Kath Aggiss/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Awkward smiley frog’

View image in full screen Kingston Tam/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Hide and seek’

View image in full screen Leslie McLeod/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘The speed skater’

View image in full screen Mark Meth-Cohn/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Are you kidding’

View image in full screen Marti Phillips/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Gecko fashion model’

View image in full screen Michela Bordoli/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Stuck squirrel’

View image in full screen Milko Marchetti/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Easy fellas — Hajime!’

View image in full screen Philippe Ricordel/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Unexpected role swap’

View image in full screen Przemyslaw Jakubczyk/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Gang of four’

View image in full screen Ralph Robinson/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘You’re not my mother’

View image in full screen Randy Herman/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘The rock star’

View image in full screen Sanjay Patil/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Wait… which zebra is in front’

View image in full screen Sarosh Lodhi/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Smooching owlets’

View image in full screen Sarthak Ranganadhan/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Nagging is a universal concept’

View image in full screen Scott Frier/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Mafia boss’

View image in full screen Takashi Kubo/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Shake ruffle rattle and roll’

View image in full screen Tapani Linnanmäki/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Parrot fish likes to be washed’

View image in full screen Wim Bellemans/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

‘Time to cool off’

View image in full screen Zikri Teo/Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

The winners of last year’s Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards can be viewed here.