The silly, sweet winners of this year’s Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Judges of the U.K.-based awards narrowed down more than 1,800 images submitted by talented wildlife photographers spanning 85 countries.
And the winners are sure to make you chortle, giggle and maybe even guffaw.
Photographer Jason Moore of Perth, Australia took home the top honour for his photo of a western grey kangaroo who looks like she’s deep in a session of air guitar. For his prize he’s won a photography bag, a one-week safari in Kenya and a handmade trophy.
And Jackek Stankiewicz picked up the Junior Award for his snap of two greenfinches who appear to be in a heated (tweeted?) argument.
The award were founded in 2015 by professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam. While fundraising is not the primary purpose of the competition, money made from licensing the photographs goes to support small grass-roots conservation organizations.
This year’s proceeds will go to Whitley Fund for Nature, a U.K. charity that helps fund conservationists around the world.
Check out the winners from the five categories below, including the 10 additional entries that were recognized as Highly Commended, below.
Overall Winner: “Air Guitar Roo” by Jason Moore
Spectrum Photo Creatures of the Air Award: “Unexpected Plunge” by Vittorio Ricci
Creatures Under the Water Award: “Otter Ballerina” by Otter Kwek
Junior Award and Affinity Photo 2 People’s Choice Award: “Dispute” by Jacek Stankiewicz
Amazing Internet Portfolio Award: “I Finally Learned To Fly…Or Maybe Not” by Tímea Ambrus
Highly Commended: “The Happy Turtle” by Tzahi Finkelstein
Highly Commended: “Monday Blahs” by John Blumenkamp
Highly Commended: “One For The Family Album” by Zoe Ashdown
Highly Commended: “Don’t Look Down” by Brian Matthews
