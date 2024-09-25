Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Nova Scotia wind project with 17 turbines receives $118-million federal loan

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2024 11:34 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Research enhances safety in wind industry'
Research enhances safety in wind industry
The University of Lethbridge in collaboration with the Lethbridge College are conducting innovative research to advance sustainable energy in Canada and around the world. The focus is on ergonomics and human factors and aims to ensure the safety and well-being of wind turbine technicians. – Jan 5, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 17-turbine wind farm in central Nova Scotia is receiving a $118-million low-interest loan from a federal Crown corporation.

The Canada Infrastructure Bank announced the loan today for the Higgins Mountain project, operated by Elemental Energy, about 45 kilometres northwest of Truro, N.S.

The federal financial corporation has been offering loans to low-emissions energy projects, and it says this investment will produce enough clean, intermittent power for 40,000 homes.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The project is one of several being promoted by the province and Nova Scotia Power Inc. as part of the province’s drive to reach a legislated target of 80 per cent renewable electricity on the utility’s grid by 2030.

Trending Now

Construction of the wind farm is underway, with operations commencing by late next year.

The project is being financed through the bank’s $10-billion program aimed at supporting energy projects that don’t emit greenhouse gases.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices