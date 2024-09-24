Toronto driver who allegedly killed cyclist in August crash surrenders to police

See more sharing options

Toronto police say a driver who allegedly killed a cyclist in an August crash has turned himself in.

Police say the 28-year-old surrendered to investigators Tuesday and was charged criminally with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death, as well as a provincial charge of careless driving causing death.

Officers responded around 8:20 p.m. on Aug. 24 after a 26-year-old woman riding her bike in the city’s west end was hit by a car.

Police say a 28-year-old driver allegedly hit the woman along Burnhamthorpe Road just east of Kipling Avenue.

The woman died from her injuries a week later in hospital.

Police say the crash was not a hit-and-run investigation.