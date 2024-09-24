Menu

Crime

Toronto driver who allegedly killed cyclist in August crash surrenders to police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 24, 2024 3:23 pm
1 min read
2024 cycling deaths in Toronto already surpass 2023 – Apr 16, 2024
Toronto police say a driver who allegedly killed a cyclist in an August crash has turned himself in.

Police say the 28-year-old surrendered to investigators Tuesday and was charged criminally with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death, as well as a provincial charge of careless driving causing death.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

Officers responded around 8:20 p.m. on Aug. 24 after a 26-year-old woman riding her bike in the city’s west end was hit by a car.

Police say a 28-year-old driver allegedly hit the woman along Burnhamthorpe Road just east of Kipling Avenue.

The woman died from her injuries a week later in hospital.

Police say the crash was not a hit-and-run investigation.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

