Police make arrest in Assiniboine Avenue homicide

A 20-year-old man is in custody in connection with a homicide on Assiniboine Avenue over the weekend.

Police say on Sunday, just after 1 p.m., they received a report of an assault at an apartment in the 300 block of Assiniboine.

When they arrived, an unconscious woman was receiving emergency medical care in the common area of the building. She was taken to hospital in critical condition, but later died. The woman has been identified as 52-year-old Lucy Wood.

Jules Desjarlais of Winnipeg has been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of assault, and uttering threats causing death or bodily harm.