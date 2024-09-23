Sherbrook Inn tenants face eviction: ‘We are truly blindsided’

Send this page to someone via email

Some tenants are facing eviction from a West Broadway hotel, and claim they are owed wages from work they did under the hotel’s new owner.

In a press release, the West Broadway Community Organization (WBCO) says eight tenants of the Sherbrook Inn have been evicted in recent weeks, and three more have received eviction notices.

“We are truly blindsided to see the building owner take these actions,” said WCBO executive director Kelly Frazer in the release. “We call on the landlord to allow the tenants (to) stay and make arrangements for missing rent.

“Our organization will help tenants catch up on late rent payments and connect them to other income supports.”

Some tenants have lived in the building for 15 years, the release adds.

Get weekly money news Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday. Sign up for weekly money newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Neil Soorsma, who bought the Sherbrook Inn in May 2024, is in the process of renovating the building. He also runs the Royal Albert Arms Hotel, a 54-unit hotel in the Exchange District he rents to tenants.

Story continues below advertisement

“My basic thing is don’t bug other people in the building, pay your rent, and don’t damage the building. Three things. You do that, I don’t care,” he said.

He disputes the number of evictions, saying two tenants have been evicted, with a third required to leave by Monday night. He says in total, seven people have been served notices.

Soorsma says while he appreciates some of the challenges tenants can face, the Sherbrook Inn isn’t supportive housing.

“I’m not social housing. I’m not getting government grants. I’m not a nonprofit that qualifies for government grants. I’m just some guy that’s had property in the area since 1991 and I’m just doing my thing,” he said.

One tenant, who worked at the hotel’s front desk and bar, appealed his notice of eviction at a hearing with the Residential Tenancies Commission Monday.

At the hearing, Soorsma said a number of tenants worked at the hotel under the previous owners. The hearing heard some were paid in both cash and rent credit. Soorsma continued to employ some tenants when he took over, but discrepancies in hours worked and scheduling forced him to go to the rental board. Soorsma said the evictions are due to both overdue rent and damage to the building.

The tenant and Soorsma were able to come to an agreement on a move-out date, wages and rent owed.

Story continues below advertisement

“He was always nice to me. He was a good kid,” Soorsma said.

The tenant who appealed declined an interview with Global News. Global News did not hear back from the West Broadway Community Organization for an interview by deadline.