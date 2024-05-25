Commercial building ordered demolished after West Broadway fire

See more sharing options

The demolition of a commercial building in Winnipeg was ordered following a fire in West Broadway Friday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to reports of a fire on the first 100 block of Young Street.

Officials say crews arrived to find the structure engulfed in heavy smoke and flames. Fire fighters began a defensive attack using hose lines and an aerial ladder truck to extinguish the blaze.

Just after 11:30 p.m., WFPS declared the situation under control.

Officials said one person self-evacuated from the building before crews arrived. They were examined by paramedics but were not taken to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

People inside nearby suites were temporarily evacuated as a precaution. WFPS said a Winnipeg Transit bus was sent to the scene to shelter residents until they could go back into their homes.

According to officials, extensive fire, smoke and water damage led to an order for the structure to be demolished.

Investigators say they are still looking into the cause of the blaze.