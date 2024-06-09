Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Firefighters battle blaze at historic church in Toronto

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 9, 2024 10:11 am
1 min read
Dozens of firetrucks have been dispatched to St. Anne's Anglican Church in the Little Portugal area for what police are calling a four-alarm fire. View image in full screen
Dozens of firetrucks have been dispatched to St. Anne's Anglican Church in the Little Portugal area for what police are calling a four-alarm fire. Bobby Diaz
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fire crews are currently battling a four-alarm blaze at a historic church in Toronto.

Dozens of firetrucks have been dispatched to St. Anne’s Anglican Church in the Little Portugal area for what police are calling a four-alarm fire.

Toronto fire said they were dispatched to the church on Gladstone Avenue near Dundas Street shortly before 8 a.m. after the blaze was reported.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, at 9:52 a.m., Toronto fire said that nearby buildings had been evacuated as safety precaution.

The fire service asked people to avoid the area as fire crews are still working the active fire.

“Main body of fire knocked down with crews extinguishing spot fires,” the tweet read.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

TFS does not  believe anyone is inside of the building.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the church’s website, it was built in 1907-08 in the Byzantine Revival style and was declared a historic site in 1996.

It says the church is home to a collection of artwork from a number of prominent Canadian artists including three members of the famed Group of Seven.

More to follow…

Trending Now

 

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices