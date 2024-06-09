Firefighters battle blaze at historic church in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Fire crews are currently battling a four-alarm blaze at a historic church in Toronto.

Dozens of firetrucks have been dispatched to St. Anne’s Anglican Church in the Little Portugal area for what police are calling a four-alarm fire.

Toronto fire said they were dispatched to the church on Gladstone Avenue near Dundas Street shortly before 8 a.m. after the blaze was reported.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, at 9:52 a.m., Toronto fire said that nearby buildings had been evacuated as safety precaution.

The fire service asked people to avoid the area as fire crews are still working the active fire.

“Main body of fire knocked down with crews extinguishing spot fires,” the tweet read.

TFS does not believe anyone is inside of the building.

According to the church’s website, it was built in 1907-08 in the Byzantine Revival style and was declared a historic site in 1996.

It says the church is home to a collection of artwork from a number of prominent Canadian artists including three members of the famed Group of Seven.

More to follow…

TFS is operating at a 3-Alarm Fire in a church at Dufferin St and Dundas St West. Water towers and crews are set up for exterior firefighting operations. No report of occupants or injuries. Operations to continue. Expect road closures and traffic in the area. ^dc #Toronto pic.twitter.com/qSdf3eB04h — Toronto Fire Services (@Toronto_Fire) June 9, 2024