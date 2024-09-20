Menu

Crime

Regina’s Miller High School, Balfour, others in lockdown after bear mace threats

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted September 20, 2024 4:50 pm
1 min read
A file image Miller High School in Regina. View image in full screen
A file image Miller High School in Regina. Global News
Two high schools in Regina have been put into lockdown after reports of two students being chased by two or three suspects threatening to assault them with bear mace.

Around 1:10 p.m. Friday, a caller stated the suspects were in the area of Miller High School and that they may have entered the school, according to Regina police.

“As a precaution, the school was put into lockdown, and remains in lockdown while officers search for the suspects and conduct their investigation,” police said in a release.

“Balfour Collegiate was put in to Secure the Building mode along with, St. Augustine School, St. Faustina School and Thompson School.”

The public is asked to avoid the area until the investigation is complete.

More to come… 

