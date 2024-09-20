Regina’s Miller High School, Balfour, others in lockdown after bear mace threats

Send this page to someone via email

Two high schools in Regina have been put into lockdown after reports of two students being chased by two or three suspects threatening to assault them with bear mace.

Around 1:10 p.m. Friday, a caller stated the suspects were in the area of Miller High School and that they may have entered the school, according to Regina police.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“As a precaution, the school was put into lockdown, and remains in lockdown while officers search for the suspects and conduct their investigation,” police said in a release.

“Balfour Collegiate was put in to Secure the Building mode along with, St. Augustine School, St. Faustina School and Thompson School.”

The public is asked to avoid the area until the investigation is complete.

More to come…