Saskatoon’s Prairie Lily may sail into the sunset in 2025

Send this page to someone via email

The Prairie Lily has navigated the South Saskatchewan River for 13 years now.

That’s been more than enough time for captains Mike and Joan Steckhan, who are now looking to retire, and it means 2025 could be the final send-off for a Saskatoon icon.

“We’ve actually had a series of emails and a lot of people have expressed sadness because they’ve really enjoyed it. … So it’s sort of sad, but some joy that’s there for us, too ”

Mike says the ship is as popular as ever, and service could even have extended past the summer — especially with the good weather Saskatoon has been having.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We could have run later into the year, of course. But at some point you say, OK, that’s enough.”

The captains say they’ll remember the people the most.

Story continues below advertisement

“There was a lady who sent a note in this morning, talking about her two-year-old grandson, who was on a cruise a few weeks ago. And when they left, the little guy just said, ‘More boat, more boat.’ But it’s that kind of fun and the appreciation people have — those are the favourite things.”

They want the community to know how much their support over the years means.

“Without people coming in enjoying the ship, we don’t have anything either. So it’s just a tremendous thanks to the community and the support that we’ve received.”

While the Lily’s captains are set to retire, that doesn’t mean the riverboat has to, as well.

The Prairie Lily will be up for sale after the 2025 season.

The captains hope a new owner will come forward to keep the Lily on the river and keep bringing joy to Saskatoon.