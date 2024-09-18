Girl faces new charge after student set on fire in Saskatoon high school

See more sharing options

SASKATOON — A 14-year-old girl accused of setting a fellow student on fire in a Saskatoon school is facing an additional charge.

A court spokesperson says the girl has been charged with unlawfully causing bodily harm in addition to the previous offences of attempted murder, aggravated assault and arson.

The alleged attack took place on Sept. 5 at Evan Hardy Collegiate.

A witness has said a girl poured liquid on another girl then lit her on fire in a hallway.

A teacher who tried to put out the flames was also injured.

Family have said the 15-year-old victim was receiving treatment for burns at an Edmonton hospital and has a long recovery ahead.

The accused is next set to appear in court on Sept. 26.