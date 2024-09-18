Menu

Canada

Girl faces new charge after student set on fire in Saskatoon high school

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 18, 2024 5:26 pm
1 min read
Flowers and signs of support have been left outside Evan Hardy Collegiate after a 15-year-old girl was lit on fire at school on September 5, 2024. View image in full screen
Flowers and signs of support have been left outside Evan Hardy Collegiate after a 15-year-old girl was lit on fire at school on September 5, 2024. Nicole Healey / Global News
SASKATOON — A 14-year-old girl accused of setting a fellow student on fire in a Saskatoon school is facing an additional charge.

A court spokesperson says the girl has been charged with unlawfully causing bodily harm in addition to the previous offences of attempted murder, aggravated assault and arson.

The alleged attack took place on Sept. 5 at Evan Hardy Collegiate.

A witness has said a girl poured liquid on another girl then lit her on fire in a hallway.

A teacher who tried to put out the flames was also injured.

Family have said the 15-year-old victim was receiving treatment for burns at an Edmonton hospital and has a long recovery ahead.

The accused is next set to appear in court on Sept. 26.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

