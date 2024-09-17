Menu

Canada

B.C. man missing after falling into Fraser River near Lillooet: police

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 17, 2024 10:47 am
1 min read
Randall Ned is believed to be missing after falling into the Fraser River near Lillooet.
Randall Ned is believed to be missing after falling into the Fraser River near Lillooet. Lillooet RCMP
RCMP in Lillooet, B.C., are looking for a man who may have fallen into the Fraser River.

Police said they received a call on Sept. 6 at 5:15 p.m. from someone who said a man had fallen into the Fraser River near the 6 Mile fishing grounds off Highway 99 in Lillooet.

Lillooet RCMP said officers spoke to witnesses and learned the man who had fallen in was Randall Alvis Ned.

According to the witnesses, Ned was fishing with a dip net when the current pulled on the dip net and he fell into the water, police said.

A search was launched for Ned, with Lillooet Road Rescue using an aerial drone patrol, the Department of Fisheries conducting a water search by boat and Pemberton Search and Rescue crews called in to search in a helicopter and on the water.

However, Ned could not be located.

He is described as being approximately five feet nine inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green long-sleeve shirt and blue pants with dark-coloured hiking boots, police said.

