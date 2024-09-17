B.C. man missing after falling into Fraser River near Lillooet: police

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Lillooet, B.C., are looking for a man who may have fallen into the Fraser River.

Police said they received a call on Sept. 6 at 5:15 p.m. from someone who said a man had fallen into the Fraser River near the 6 Mile fishing grounds off Highway 99 in Lillooet.

Lillooet RCMP said officers spoke to witnesses and learned the man who had fallen in was Randall Alvis Ned.

According to the witnesses, Ned was fishing with a dip net when the current pulled on the dip net and he fell into the water, police said.

1:34 What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?

Story continues below advertisement

A search was launched for Ned, with Lillooet Road Rescue using an aerial drone patrol, the Department of Fisheries conducting a water search by boat and Pemberton Search and Rescue crews called in to search in a helicopter and on the water.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

However, Ned could not be located.

He is described as being approximately five feet nine inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green long-sleeve shirt and blue pants with dark-coloured hiking boots, police said.