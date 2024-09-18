Menu

Canada

‘Less hassle’: Toronto to close entire Gardiner Expressway for weekend work

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted September 18, 2024 4:00 am
3 min read
Ontario preparing legislation focused on congestion issues
A full closure of the Gardiner Expressway is set for this weekend as congestion woes continue to plague Toronto.

In a notice on its Facebook page, the City of Toronto said the Gardiner Expressway – its main east-west route into the city – will be closed from 11 p.m. on Sept. 20 until 10 a.m. Sept. 22 for “important maintenance and repairs.”

“This one-time, 35-hour closure lets us do the work of over 30 overnight lane closures all at once, which means less hassle for drivers and saves money,” it said.

“To help with traffic on alternate routes, the city will deploy traffic agents and adjust traffic signals in real time.”

Full closures needed for ‘significant’ work

On its website, the city said when a “significant number” of kilometres of pavement milling and paving is required, a full weekend closure is scheduled.”

This coming weekend, the city said construction crews will be resurfacing lanes, fixing cracks and potholes, replacing guiderail and removing any loose concrete from the underside of the expressway.

“They’ll also inspect and fix signs and lights, clear catch basins to prevent flooding, and clean up debris and graffiti,” it said.

“Repairs will also be done on the Dufferin Street Bridge.”

The York on-ramp will also be closed but will reopen by 5 a.m. on Sept. 23.

The Gardiner Expressway is already undergoing a major rehabilitation; since this spring, it has been reduced by one lane in each direction between Strachan and Dufferin avenues.

The current phase of work involves a full demolition of that stretch and rebuilding of 700 metres of elevated roadway, as well as rehabilitating the supporting structures and adding a new traffic management system and streetlights.

The rehabilitation project has led to a dramatic spike in rush hour delays and emissions, a recent analysis showed. The closures on the more than 60-year-old expressway were originally set to be in place for the next three years, and would only lift temporarily in 2026 for the FIFA World Cup.

Toronto’s construction ‘catch up’ means ‘unacceptable’ traffic. What’s the solution?

However, the work could be finished a year early after the Ontario government announced it would chip in $73 million on the condition that work may be allowed to proceed up to a 24-7 basis.

A city spokesperson told Global News on Tuesday since early August, construction hours have been increased to a minimum of 20 hours a day, six days a week, with a seventh day as needed.

Trending Now

“The schedule is designed to minimize noise impacts on residents. Quieter activities are planned for overnight, while louder work, such as demolition, will typically occur between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.,” they said.

“Noise monitors are in place in residential areas and are continuously monitored to help determine when specific construction activities can occur. At this stage of the project, overnight work includes concrete pouring for the deck and girder installation.”

Ford planning ‘game-changing’ ideas to address gridlock

While the work is going on, Ontario Premier Doug Ford plans to focus on Toronto’s gridlock in a round of upcoming legislation that promises to be “game-changing” for drivers.

Speaking at the Toronto Region Board of Trade, the premier said he was planning to bring big changes to two particular routes, the Gardiner Expressway and Highway 401.

“We have some other great ideas, some really, really game-changing things that we’re going to do in transportation,” Ford said.

Toronto planning experts call for better execution to reduce construction season impacts

He also told Global News the plans were focused specifically on tackling congestion on Highway 401 and the Gardiner.

What the government plans to do going forward to ease congestion on Highway 401 and the Gardiner Expressway is not yet clear.

— with files from Colin D’Mello and Isaac Callan 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

