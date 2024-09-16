Vernon boy has to fly to Lower Mainland every week to attend school

Send this page to someone via email

Most school-aged children walk or bus to class, but for one Vernon, B.C., boy, getting to school requires a plane ride.

“We’ve just had to send a 12-year -old boy on an hour flight to Vancouver unaccompanied in order to get an education that he has a legal right to have in his hometown,” said Trenia Chisholm.

Chisholm’s son Necko is classified legally deaf and has been forced to travel to Burnaby every week to attend the B.C. School for the Deaf because he can’t secure a consistent education assistant (EA) and a sign language interpreter in his own school district.

“I’m appalled that our system is failing our kids,” Chisholm said.

Every Sunday the family has a tearful goodbye at the airport as Necko has to board a plane bound for the Lower Mainland. He then returns home on Fridays.

“It’s hard to see him get on a plane, and he doesn’t want to look at you because he’s crying, but he wants to be a big, brave boy,” Chisholm said.

Up until this school year, Necko had been attending Hardwood Elementary in Vernon since kindergarten but as the necessary supports became more inconsistent, Chishold said her son started to fall behind.

“You have an EA, but if somebody that’s more qualified wants it, they bump and bid you off,” she told Global News.

In an email to Global News, the Ministry of Education stated:

“We are determined to do all we can to ensure every child is supported to reach their full potential and remove barriers in their way. We’ve increased funding to districts for inclusive supports and services by more than 100% since 2017, and we have taken action to support school districts throughout B.C. with specialized services for kids with disabilities or diverse abilities through several provincially funded outreach programs.

“These programs can include one on one supports and assessments for students who need them most.”

But asked why a child has to take an hour-long flight to access education, the ministry said it’s the district that is best positioned to answer specific questions on supports and staffing levels in their schools.

However, School District 22 (Vernon) did not respond to Global’s request for information about the EA situation.

Chisholm added the back-and-forth flights are all covered by government but she believes the money would be better spent on more resources to keep kids at home.

“That baffles me,” she said.

She also said that there are many more children who need extra support but aren’t getting it.

“I am hoping that it is a start for other parents, other parents of disabilities, hard of hearing, all of it to have those changes and I hope that they realize that if you’re going to promote Every Child Matters, then you need to start showing that because our kids aren’t mattering,” Chisholm said.