Environment

Public money could help finance Alberta oil and gas site cleanups: Energy minister

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 16, 2024 4:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta geothermal technology inspired by orphaned wells being tested overseas'
Alberta geothermal technology inspired by orphaned wells being tested overseas
Alberta geothermal technology inspired by orphaned wells being tested overseas – Mar 17, 2023
Alberta’s energy minister is promising strong action to clean up the province’s growing backlog of unreclaimed oil and gas sites.

Brian Jean said the effort might involve using public finances, even though industry is already legally required to clean up its mess.

Jean told The Canadian Press that municipal governments have to recognize the industry needs competitive taxes if it’s going to be able to pay any taxes at all.

He said the industry may also need a lighter regulatory burden.

Jean said talks with industry, landowners and some First Nations are already being organized.

He expects legislation to be ready by fall of next year.

The issue of how to fund the cleanup of tens of thousands of pieces of energy infrastructure at a time when conventional oil and gas is declining in Alberta has brought the United Conservative Party government into conflict with landowners and rural municipalities.

Click to play video: 'Inactive oil and gas wells in Alberta: Part 1'
Inactive oil and gas wells in Alberta: Part 1

More to come…

© 2024 The Canadian Press

