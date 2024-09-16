Suspect in aggravated assault of woman in northwestern B.C. charged with attempted murder

Send this page to someone via email

The suspect who sparked a days-long manhunt in northwestern B.C. last month following an incident that police said left a woman seriously injured, is now accused of attempted murder.

Five additional charges including unlawful confinement or imprisonment, aggravated assault, using an imitation firearm while committing an offence and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose were sworn against Nathan James Mitchell Rinsma on Sept. 10.

RCMP said the new charges are related to an investigation that began on Aug. 31 after a report of a serious assault involving two victims.

Two search warrants were executed at homes in Thornhill, west of Terrace, where Mounties said cash, ammunition, weapons, illicit drugs, and firearms were seized.

In an initial news release on Aug. 31, Terrace RCMP said they were investigating a report of a possible aggravated assault around 7:45 a.m. in Thornhill, where one woman was seriously injured.

The North District Emergency Response Team was deployed to search for the male suspect.

Hours later, RCMP identified the suspect as Rinsma, and warned he should be considered armed and dangerous.

After a three-day manhunt, Rinsma was arrested by Terrace RCMP on Sept. 3.

Rinsma, 30, was initially charged with one count of aggravated assault in connection with an alleged domestic incident on Aug. 31 in Thornhill, B.C.

On Jan. 10, Rinsma was set for trial on separate charges of spousal assault and uttering threats related to allegations on Oct. 16, 2022 in Kitimat.

That matter was resolved on the same date when Rinsma entered into a 12-month peace bond.

Rinsma remains in custody ahead of a scheduled bail hearing via video in Williams Lake court on Oct. 4.

RCMP said the investigation into the Aug. 31 incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact them at 250-638-7400.