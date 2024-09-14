Rally held in Edmonton to call on feds to ‘regularize’ undocumented workers

Send this page to someone via email

Demonstrators turned up at a rally in downtown Edmonton on Saturday to call on the federal government to take more action to “regularize” undocumented workers in Canada.

“We’re here to really ask the government (to do more), particularly (Prime Minister) Justin Trudeau, who committed to looking into undocumented migrants,” said Marco Luciano, the director of Migrante Alberta, a non-profit organization that advocates for migrants.

“I think it’s important for Canadians to talk about it and to know about it.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I think it's important for Canadians to talk about it and to know about it."

In 2019, the federal government launched a regularization program for asylum seekers who worked in the health sector. Trudeau later expressed interest in expanding the initiative.

Story continues below advertisement

A mandate letter in late 2021 asked the immigration and citizenship ministry to “build on existing pilot programs to further explore ways of regularizing status for undocumented workers who are contributing to Canadian communities.”

Luciano said the Edmonton rally, one of several being held in a number of cities across Canada this week, is timed to coincide with parliamentarians returning to the West Block in Ottawa on Monday.

“Hopefully this national day of action will help get support for undocumented migrants,” Luciano said. “I think they’ve really been scapegoated.

“(People are) saying that migrants are causing the housing crisis; in reality there’s already been a housing crisis.”

Saturday’s rally outside the Federal Building in Alberta’s capital drew several dozen protesters. Some told Global News they were once undocumented workers who were taken advantage of but that they have since become permanent residents and now want to help those who have no voice.

Story continues below advertisement

Diana Ramirez is an advocate for Latin American migrants in Alberta. She said she and others have been waiting since 2021 for the Trudeau government to fully regularize undocumented workers in the country.

She said most migrants come to Canada through legal channels but because immigration policy is constantly changing, it can be “easy to fall through the cracks of the immigration system.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Saturday’s rally was organized by the Migrant Rights Network. In a news release, the organization also called for the regularization of migrants and criticized the federal government for capping study permits. It also accused Ottawa of preventing some study permit holders from bringing their families, limiting permanent residency, cutting work permits and more.

Global News reached out to the office of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Marc Miller for a response to the rally and its call for regularization.

“Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada has studied various options for regularizing undocumented people in Canada,” his office said in an emailed statement. “Minister Miller has stated publicly that a broad regularization program will not be pursued.

“The department is continuing to explore alternative options and further developments will be communicated publicly as they become available.”

In its statement, the Migrant Rights Network said that it believes without permanent resident status, migrants — including refugees, temporary foreign workers, current and former international students, and undocumented people — “face mistreatment at work, exploitation by landlords, and separation from their families.”

Story continues below advertisement

“They are denied rights and protections afforded to others in Canada. Growing anti-migrant sentiment — further fueled by federal and provincial policies — is resulting in increased hate-motivated attacks and abuses.”

“The issue is getting bigger,” Ramirez said while speaking about the issues facing migrants in Canada, saying in some cases their human rights are being violated. She also said many do not have enough money to pay for lawyers and consultants to advocate for themselves in certain situations.

“They’re resilient people,” she added. “They’re going to stay.”

Smith stands by comments on asylum claimants policies

On her radio show broadcast in Edmonton and Calgary on Saturday, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith was asked about comments she made earlier this week in response to the federal government considering a potential plan to have smaller Canadian provinces take in more asylum seekers.

In one part of a statement Smith issued on Thursday, Smith said Alberta “has always welcomed newcomers who possess our shared values — and we will continue to do so,” a comment that has drawn some criticism.

“I talk about shared values all the time: freedom and family and community and free enterprise and philanthropy and faith,” she said on Your Province, Your Premier, a radio show that airs on stations run by Corus Entertainment, which is also Global News’ parent company.

Story continues below advertisement

Smith said she believes people coming to Alberta should do so “because they want to work and they want to contribute to everything that makes Alberta great.”

“I think it’s the reason why we have a lot of peace in Alberta, because we do have shared values.”

Ramirez said the comments concerned her.

“I would want to see Alberta welcome everybody,” she said. “It’s not up to her to say who can come and who can’t. Canada has been built on migration.

“We need migrant workers for construction, for labour. It’s not fair to pick and choose who comes and who stays.”

Smith is not the only premier who has voiced concerns with Ottawa’s proposed plan for asylum seekers. New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs and Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston have also expressed opposition to the idea of accepting thousands of asylum seekers under the proposed federal plan.

1:44 Immigration minister criticizes New Brunswick premier’s claims about asylum seekers

In a statement, the Migrant Rights Network condemned comments made by lawmakers on the matter who are “refusing to accept asylum seekers and blaming them for lack of services.”

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, Smith said Alberta is opposed to the idea of taking thousands of asylum claimants, “especially without any financial assistance to support the province in doing so,” even though Miller said Ottawa would not force provinces to accept asylum seekers without compensation or their consent.

In a statement Thursday, Smith said, in part, “excessive levels of immigration to this province are increasing the cost of living and strains public services for everyone.”

“We are informing the Government of Canada that until further notice, Alberta is not open to having these additional asylum seekers settled in our province,” she added.

“We simply cannot afford it.”

In a statement issued to Global News on Thursday, Miller’s office noted that “throughout the summer, officials and Minister Miller have met with their provincial counterparts to discuss roles, responsibilities and federal funding for those willing to welcome asylum seekers.”

“The reality is that Quebec and Ontario are facing disproportionate pressures, compared to any other province in the country — as they have been welcoming the majority of asylum seekers,” the statement reads in part.

“We are willing to co-ordinate with our counterparts on transfers and supports, however, any movement of asylum seekers will require both the consent of the claimants and that of the provinces.

Story continues below advertisement

“Responding to the volume of asylum claimants in a way that distributes the challenges, but also the skills and experience that asylum seekers bring, requires collaboration and engagement, and we remain committed to working together in partnership with the municipalities, provinces — including Alberta — territories and key stakeholders.”

Miller’s office added that “the world is facing unprecedented flows of asylum seekers, and Canada is not immune to these trends.”

“We will have proper incentives for those willing to welcome asylum seekers, and will take a holistic view with regards to other immigration programs based on participation — as this is work we cannot do alone, nor unilaterally. All options remain on the table.”

–with files from The Canadian Press