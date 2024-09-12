Menu

Canada

Smith says Alberta opposes feds’ asylum claimants relocation plan, ‘cannot afford it’

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted September 12, 2024 3:59 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Asylum seeker claims in Canada reach record high'
Asylum seeker claims in Canada reach record high
WATCH ABOVE: (From July 23, 2024) With Canada's recent population surge being mostly tied to immigration, the federal government has made some policy changes to try to crack down on how people enter Canada. Mackenzie Gray explains how those changes haven't stopped asylum seeker claims from reaching record highs – Jul 23, 2024
As the federal government considers a potential plan to have smaller Canadian provinces take in more asylum seekers, Premier Danielle Smith says Alberta is opposed to the idea of taking thousands of asylum claimants, “especially without any financial assistance to support the province in doing so.”

Federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller says the federal government has been exploring what a “fair distribution” of asylum seekers might look like but that Ottawa won’t force provinces to accept asylum seekers without compensation or their consent.

In a statement issued to Global News on Thursday, Miller’s office noted that “throughout the summer, officials and Minister Miller have met with their provincial counterparts to discuss roles, responsibilities and federal funding for those willing to welcome asylum seekers.”

“The reality is that Quebec and Ontario are facing disproportionate pressures, compared to any other province in the country — as they have been welcoming the majority of asylum seekers,” the statement reads in part.

“We are willing to co-ordinate with our counterparts on transfers and supports, however, any movement of asylum seekers will require both the consent of the claimants and that of the provinces.

“Responding to the volume of asylum claimants in a way that distributes the challenges, but also the skills and experience that asylum seekers bring, requires collaboration and engagement, and we remain committed to working together in partnership with the municipalities, provinces — including Alberta — territories and key stakeholders.”

Click to play video: 'Quebec appeals to other provinces for help sharing the burden of welcoming refugees to Canada'
Quebec appeals to other provinces for help sharing the burden of welcoming refugees to Canada

In her statement issued Thursday afternoon, Smith said “excessive levels of immigration to this province are increasing the cost of living and strains public services for everyone.”

“We are informing the Government of Canada that until further notice, Alberta is not open to having these additional asylum seekers settled in our province,” she added.

“We simply cannot afford it.”

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs posted about the issue Wednesday on social media and said the federal government wants to force his province to take in 4,600 asylum seekers.

Miller called the claim “largely fictitious” and “highly irresponsible.”

Smith said Alberta “has always welcomed newcomers who possess our shared values — and we will continue to do so.”

“However, last year alone, an all-time record of over 200,000 people moved to Alberta. That’s like adding two new Red Deer-sized cities in just one year,” she said. “Although Alberta represents only 11.8 per cent of the Canadian population, we are currently supporting approximately 22 per cent (over 70,000) of Ukrainian evacuees who arrived in Canada.

“Section 95 of the Constitution is clear — immigration is an area of shared authority between the federal government and the provinces. Yet, the Trudeau government’s unrestrained open border policies permitting well over a million newcomers each year into Canada is causing significant challenges, and it’s simply not sustainable.”

In its statement to Global News on Thursday, Miller’s office noted “the world is facing unprecedented flows of asylum seekers, and Canada is not immune to these trends.”

“While we reimposed a partial visa on Mexico and are bringing forward integrity measures to reduce asylum volumes, we must address the reality on the ground,” the statement reads.

The statement from Miller’s office went on to say that the federal government expects full collaboration of all provinces and territories, as it works towards a fair and sustainable approach to managing the volume of asylum seekers.

“We will have proper incentives for those willing to welcome asylum seekers, and will take a holistic view with regards to other immigration programs based on participation — as this is work we cannot do alone, nor unilaterally. All options remain on the table.”

–with files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Quebec dealing with big jump in asylum claims from Bangladesh'
Quebec dealing with big jump in asylum claims from Bangladesh
