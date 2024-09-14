Menu

Video link
Headline link
Sports

Calgary Flames sign Jakob Pelletier to 1-year contract

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2024 1:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary Flames prospects begin camp with hopes to make the pros'
Calgary Flames prospects begin camp with hopes to make the pros
WATCH ABOVE: (From Sept. 12, 2024) Calgary Flames top prospects took to the ice gearing up for the annual Young Stars Classic in Penticton. As Moses Woldu reports, some will get their first taste of action in a pro hockey outfit, while others are hoping to reach the next level.
The Calgary Flames signed winger Jakob Pelletier to a one-year, two-way contract on Friday.

The contract has an average annual value of US$800,000.

Pelletier, a 23-year-old from Quebec City, split last season with the Flames and American Hockey League’s Calgary Wranglers.

NHL profile photo on Calgary Flames player Jakob Pelletier at a game against the Seattle Kraken in Calgary, Alta. on March 4, 2024. View image in full screen
NHL profile photo on Calgary Flames player Jakob Pelletier at a game against the Seattle Kraken in Calgary, Alta. on March 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal

He produced one goal and two assists in 13 games with the Flames.

Calgary drafted the five-foot-nine, 170-pound forward in the first round, 26th overall, of the 2019 NHL draft.

Pelletier has four goals and six assists in 37 career NHL games.

Click to play video: 'Next generation of Calgary Flames players hit the ice at WinSport'
Next generation of Calgary Flames players hit the ice at WinSport
© 2024 The Canadian Press

