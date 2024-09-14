Calgary Flames sign Jakob Pelletier to 1-year contract

The Calgary Flames signed winger Jakob Pelletier to a one-year, two-way contract on Friday.
The contract has an average annual value of US$800,000.
Pelletier, a 23-year-old from Quebec City, split last season with the Flames and American Hockey League’s Calgary Wranglers.
He produced one goal and two assists in 13 games with the Flames.
Calgary drafted the five-foot-nine, 170-pound forward in the first round, 26th overall, of the 2019 NHL draft.
Pelletier has four goals and six assists in 37 career NHL games.
