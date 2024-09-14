Calgary Flames sign Jakob Pelletier to 1-year contract

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Calgary Flames signed winger Jakob Pelletier to a one-year, two-way contract on Friday.

The contract has an average annual value of US$800,000.

Pelletier, a 23-year-old from Quebec City, split last season with the Flames and American Hockey League’s Calgary Wranglers.

View image in full screen NHL profile photo on Calgary Flames player Jakob Pelletier at a game against the Seattle Kraken in Calgary, Alta. on March 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal

He produced one goal and two assists in 13 games with the Flames.

Story continues below advertisement

Calgary drafted the five-foot-nine, 170-pound forward in the first round, 26th overall, of the 2019 NHL draft.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Pelletier has four goals and six assists in 37 career NHL games.