Man in serious condition after bear attack near Alberta-B.C. border

A bear attack in the Crowsnest Pass near the Alberta-B.C. border on Friday has left one man in hospital.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife said the attack happened northwest of Coleman, Alta., in the Alison Creek Road area, just after noon.

Alberta RCMP say two hikers were in the remote area together. One was able to signal for help with a Garmin SOS device.

STARS Air Ambulance airlifted the victim from the area.

Alberta Health Services said the patient, a man in his 40s, was in serious condition but is expected to survive.

It was not immediately clear if the bear was a grizzly or a black bear.

RCMP and Alberta Fish and Wildlife are investigating the incident.