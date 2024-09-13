Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Man in serious condition after bear attack near Alberta-B.C. border

By Simon Little & Elissa Carpenter Global News
Posted September 13, 2024 9:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Man airlifted to hospital following bear attack in the Crowsnest Pass'
Man airlifted to hospital following bear attack in the Crowsnest Pass
WATCH: A man was airlifted to hospital after a bear attack in the Crowsnest Pass. Elissa Carpenter has the details.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A bear attack in the Crowsnest Pass near the Alberta-B.C. border on Friday has left one man in hospital.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife said the attack happened northwest of Coleman, Alta., in the Alison Creek Road area, just after noon.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Alberta RCMP say two hikers were in the remote area together. One was able to signal for help with a Garmin SOS device.

STARS Air Ambulance airlifted the victim from the area.

Trending Now

Alberta Health Services said the patient, a man in his 40s, was in serious condition but is expected to survive.

It was not immediately clear if the bear was a grizzly or a black bear.

RCMP and Alberta Fish and Wildlife are investigating the incident.

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices