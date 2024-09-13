Menu

No end in sight to HandyDART strike as mediated talks break down

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 13, 2024 7:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Talks resume Thursday between HandyDART workers and their employer'
Talks resume Thursday between HandyDART workers and their employer
Talks are set to resume today between HandyDART workers and their employer as job action drags into a second week. Transdev is expected to respond to the union's latest proposal Thursday. The major issue? Wages.
Mediated talks between the union representing HandyDART workers in Metro Vancouver and its employer, Transdev, have broken off without an agreement following 15 hours of talks.

Joe McCann, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1724, says they stayed at the bargaining table with help from a mediator until 2 a.m. Friday and made “some progress.”

However, he says the union negotiators didn’t get an offer that they could recommend to the membership.

Click to play video: 'Latest HandyDart contract offer rejected'
Latest HandyDart contract offer rejected

McCann says that in some ways they are close to an agreement, but in other areas they are “miles apart.”

About 600 employees of the door-to-door transit service for people who can’t navigate the conventional transit system have been on strike since last week, pausing service for all but essential medical trips.

McCann asks HandyDART users to be “patient,” since they are trying to get not only a fair contract for workers but also a better service for customers.

He says it’s unclear when the talks will resume, but he hopes next week at the latest.

The employer, Transdev, didn’t reply to an interview request before publication.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

