Calgary entrepreneurs invest in Chinatown revitalization

Entrepreneurs in Calgary’s Chinatown say the area is thriving with a renewed energy.
“I love this city. The community support has been amazing,” said longtime resident and business owner Kristy Yu. She owns Mama Dessert and Mama Rice Roll in Chinatown, and says the lineup can be out the door in the evenings.
Alice Lam, another entrepreneur, co-founded Moonlight, a retail space in Dragon City Mall. It’s a collective retail space that highlights young makers in Calgary, showcasing their wares. Born and raised in the city, Lam also leads tours through the area, saying it is her way of giving back to a community that made her proud to be Chinese.
“What I love most is that this is a family business community,” said Lam. “My cousin works here, my mom is a partner in this store. I love the multi-generational aspect of this neighbourhood.”
Yu and Lam are among several business owners calling Chinatown home. In 2022, the City of Calgary greenlit “Tomorrow’s Chinatown”, a 30-year strategy that includes a cultural plan, an area redevelopment plan and the renaming of James Short Park to Harmony Park.
Ward 7 city councillor Terry Wong says it’s been exciting to see the changes happening since then, and only anticipates further growth.
“You walk through Dragon City Mall, and the occupancy is up,” said Wong. “Younger, social enterprise people are coming in and running businesses. And patrons, they see it as an opportunity to get out of their own communities, and they’re saying ‘What can I experience that’s different?'”
Friday, Sept. 13 is Chinatown’s annual Lantern Festival, hosted by the Calgary Chinatown Business Improvement Area. The one-day festival welcomes autumn and is a celebration of the small business owners in the district.
“There is so much joy here,” said Yu, while preparing for the bubble tea festival the next day. “I want to bring joy and happiness here.”
