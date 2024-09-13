Menu

Canada

Stranger reportedly following hikers on popular Knox Mountain trail

By Amy Judd & Travis Lowe Global News
Posted September 13, 2024 8:42 pm
1 min read
Kelowna RCMP investigating reports of stranger following Knox Mountain hikers
Hikers in Kelowna are describing a disturbing encounter on a Knox Mountain trail. There have been several reports of a man following people on the popular path. As Travis Lowe reports, police are boosting efforts to find the man.
Hikers in Kelowna, B.C., are describing a disturbing encounter on a Knox Mountain trail.

There have been several reports of a man hiding in the bushes and following people on the popular path to Paul’s Tomb.

“There is a person that’s acting in a suspicious behaviour and been described as a creepy dude and scaring some of the people who are walking,” hiker Russ Hearne told Global News.

A video, posted online last Saturday, shows a figure dressed in black, hiding behind a tree.

RCMP said they are taking the encounters seriously, saying they have received a number of similar complaints and they are stepping up patrols in the area.

Footage of the macabre figure did not seem to deter hikers on Friday but the figure in the video was on the minds of many.

“Obviously it’s a concern,” hiker Tara Stewart said.

“Hopefully we don’t encounter it and hopefully, we can handle it if we do.”

Kelowna RCMP said they still want to identify this person and ascertain their wellbeing and intentions.

Anyone with any information is asked to call RCMP.

