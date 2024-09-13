Stranger reportedly following hikers on popular Knox Mountain trail

Send this page to someone via email

Hikers in Kelowna, B.C., are describing a disturbing encounter on a Knox Mountain trail.

There have been several reports of a man hiding in the bushes and following people on the popular path to Paul’s Tomb.

“There is a person that’s acting in a suspicious behaviour and been described as a creepy dude and scaring some of the people who are walking,” hiker Russ Hearne told Global News.

A video, posted online last Saturday, shows a figure dressed in black, hiding behind a tree.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

RCMP said they are taking the encounters seriously, saying they have received a number of similar complaints and they are stepping up patrols in the area.

0:32 Surrey RCMP seize guns after video shows people dancing with firearms

Footage of the macabre figure did not seem to deter hikers on Friday but the figure in the video was on the minds of many.

Story continues below advertisement

“Obviously it’s a concern,” hiker Tara Stewart said.

“Hopefully we don’t encounter it and hopefully, we can handle it if we do.”

Kelowna RCMP said they still want to identify this person and ascertain their wellbeing and intentions.

Anyone with any information is asked to call RCMP.