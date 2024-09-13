Alberta’s Spruce Grove Saints prepare for first full season in BCHL

The Spruce Grove Saints are preparing for their first full season in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) after being exiled from the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) partway through last season.

The Saints were among five Alberta teams punished by the AJHL in January of this year after rumours began to swirl that the teams were looking to join the BCHL at the end of the season.

The Saints had been part of the AJHL for 60 years. The team’s head coach is preparing the club for a new chapter in the franchise’s long history.

“It’s a very competitive training camp that we’ve had, some real good players,” Ryan Marsh said. “We’ve done a really good job of bringing in some real solid new additions to the team and we’ve got some real healthy competition right now, which makes my job tough, but that’s what we want.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:53 AJHL seeks clarification over reports of clubs joining BCHL

One of the appealing aspects of the BCHL is a perceived higher level of competition. The independent league allows teams to have as many as 20 out-of-province players, two of whom can be from outside of North America.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We’re essentially getting the best players in North America that are looking and aspiring to play in the NCAA,” Marsh said. “It’s a great level of hockey.”

For the players, that increased level of hockey could result in more opportunities.

“With the higher calibre of players, and all of those high calibre players being in one league, it attracts a lot more eyes from all those NCAA schools,” Saints centre Ryan Johnstone said. “There’s been a lot more eyes on us since last year when we were making that change and now this year.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Just super excited to get into the BCHL and have some better competition for myself and my teammates,” added Saints forward Ethan Kronewitt.

The Saints hope to continue to attract the community of Spruce Grove to its games as it embarks on this new chapter.

“The fans in Spruce Grove are probably just as good as it gets in junior hockey,” Kronewitt said. “They come out every night and support us and we really do appreciate that.”

The Blackfalds Bulldogs, Brooks Bandits, Okotoks Oilers and the Sherwood Park Crusaders were the other four teams to leave the AJHL join the BCHL.

With files from Slav Kornik, Global Sports