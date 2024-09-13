Menu

Crime

Sex offender with 30-year history expected to live in Winnipeg: police

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 13, 2024 3:56 pm
1 min read
Brett Russell Jeffrey Pilch, 59, is expected to live in Winnipeg, police say.
Brett Russell Jeffrey Pilch, 59, is expected to live in Winnipeg, police say. Winnipeg Police Service
Winnipeg police say a convicted sex offender considered high-risk to reoffend will likely live in Winnipeg after his release on Friday from Stony Mountain Institution.

Brett Russell Jeffrey Pilch, 59, has a lengthy history of sexual offences, mainly with young adult women, and the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit says all women are at risk of sexual violence or harassment.

Over a 30-year period, Pilch has repeatedly engaged in predatory behaviour, police said, which has included multiple convictions for indecent and harassing phone calls, uttering threats, criminal harassment, sexual assault, theft from mail, and failing to comply with probation.

Police said his offences primarily take the form of making threatening phone calls and stalking victims, but have occasionally included physical sexual violence.

Upon his release, Pilch will be subject to a number of conditions, including being forbidden from contact with any female under 18, a weapons ban, a nightly curfew, and the completion of programming as directed by his probation officer.

He’s also banned from contact with any sex workers or attending any establishment featuring strippers.

Pilch is described as five-feet, seven-inches tall and 147 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes, and pierced ears, as well as scars under his chin and above his right eyebrow, plus a tattoo on his left arm that reads “Bonnie.”

Anyone with information about Pilch is asked to call MIHRSOU at 431-489-8056, Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477), or any RCMP detachment.

