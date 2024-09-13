Cabin owners concerned about Clear Lake after mussel containment curtain fails

Send this page to someone via email

The removal of a containment curtain — installed in Clear Lake last month in the fight against invasive zebra mussels — has cottagers at the popular Manitoba destination concerned for the future.

The curtain was intended to isolate a section of the lake where live mussels had been found as recently as July, but it became damaged earlier this month, and parks officials had to have it removed, with no replacement planned for at least the rest of the season.

Clear Lake Cabin Association board member Kyle Bazylo told Global Winnipeg that the discovery of the invasive species in the lake was “crushing,” but that cabin-goers felt well-informed by parks officials as to the plans to combat the mussels — at least until recently.

“It started off great. This started in winter of last year…. We found out about positive DNA found, and then eventually zebra mussels found,” Bazylo said. “The park had a plan.

“As a cabin owner and someone that cares about the lake … we were happy with the way it was going, we were happy with the communication, we were hearing updates.

“Come summer, in June, the communication declined and we had no idea what was going on. They put the curtain in, and shortly after, it failed, and that was all we heard.”

Bazylo said the community, located within Riding Mountain National Park, wasn’t informed about the curtain’s failure until weeks after it had already occurred, and is concerned enough isn’t being done in the aftermath.

“Other than taking the curtain out of the lake, it doesn’t look like anything is going to be happening until next year,” he said.

“Ideally, we hoped action would have happened even after the curtain failed. Put another curtain in, or find out what you need to do…. It could be too late (to contain the spread) going into next year.”

Parks Canada has said it intends to continue monitoring the area for environmental DNA and evidence of live zebra mussels until it becomes impossible when ice forms, and it will consider its options — including the potential use of potash treatment.

Since the removal of the curtain, the Boat Cove area, where the mussels were found, remains closed.

Bazylo, who also works as a Realtor, said the area, popular with tourists, has already taken a bit of a hit, but he expects there will still be a lot of interest in Clear Lake regardless of how the mussel problem is dealt with.

“Come spring, there was regular high interest in the area, and with the unknown with the zebra mussels and what the park is doing, and the inconsistency, there has been a decline.

“I know people who haven’t even come up all year…. They went to other lakes because they want to use their boats, and that does affect property values. But even with the boats gone, there’s still people who want to be here. There’s always interest.

“People aren’t sure what’s going to happen, but it’s such a beautiful place, people are still going to want to see it.”

