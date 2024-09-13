Menu

Entertainment

Edmonton man wins Emmy for ‘Shogun’ stuntwork

By Morgan Black Global News
Posted September 13, 2024 8:35 pm
2 min read
An Edmonton man won an Emmy for his stunt work. Martin Cochingco has worked on "Deadpool & Wolverine," "The Last of Us" and other projects, and most recently won the award for his work on the series, "Shogun."
An Edmonton man is back from Hollywood — bringing home a prestigious award.

Martin Cochingco won Outstanding Stunt Performance for his work in an episode of Shōgun at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards show.

“I don’t know what to say. I’m shell-shocked. I don’t know if that’s real,” he said, gesturing to his Emmy Award.

Cochingco won the award alongside three other stunt performers: Hiroo Minami, Nobuyuki Obikane and Johnson Phan.

The awards are handed out ahead of the main Emmys ceremony, which is on Sunday.

Martin Cochingco and his teammates pose for a photo at the Emmys. View image in full screen
Martin Cochingco and his teammates pose for a photo at the Emmys. Courtesy: Martin Cochingco

The group trained for more than three days for the scene. It was filmed on a freezing cold day in Langley, British Columbia and took 13 takes to make it perfect.

Along with Shogun, Cochingco has also worked on Avatar: The Last Airbender, Deadpool & Wolverine, The Last of Us and Yellowjackets.

“It was a lot of luck (to get to this point),” he said. “And a lot of preparation for luck.”

Global News first met Cochingco and his stunt crew in May 2020. He was trying to get his big break in Toronto, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced him to move home to Edmonton.

The group starred in a local production in an effort to draw attention to local talent.

Click to play video: 'Homegrown talent working to put Edmonton on the movie map'
Homegrown talent working to put Edmonton on the movie map
In 2020, Cochingco said the biggest barrier for Edmonton talent is visibility.

“You don’t have to fly out talent from L.A. or Toronto and Vancouver. The talent is right here in your backyard,” he said. “We want to be recognized in the industry. We want Edmonton to be a hub that we can work from.”

Martin Cochingco's Emmy View image in full screen
Martin Cochingco’s Emmy. Wes Rosa/Global News

Four years later, his dream is now a reality.

He hopes his Emmy will draw even more attention to the work he and others are doing in Edmonton.

“I just hope it signals a growth for more film in Edmonton,” he said.

