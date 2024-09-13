Toronto to see stretch of summer-like weather this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto is set to see a stretch of summer-like weather this weekend with sunny skies, and temperatures in the high 20s.

September has started out warm, sunny and dry and that pattern is expected to continue into Friday, Saturday and Sunday and into next week.

According to Environment Canada, Friday and Saturday are both forecasted to have a high of 27 C with a humidex value of 32, and a low of 16 C and 15 C, respectively. Both days are showing clear, sunny skies.

Sunday will also see sunny skies and a high of 27 C.

Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell said there’s “no sign of fall weather any time soon across the eastern half of Canada.”

No sign of fall weather anytime soon across the eastern half of Canada. pic.twitter.com/3S87s1yleH — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) September 11, 2024

There are still tons of events and festivals scheduled for this weekend in Toronto to take advantage of the good weather.

The popular yearly Toronto Ukrainian Festival is on again in Bloor West Village from Friday to Sunday. The Toronto Waterfront Festival is on at Sugar Beach on Saturday and Sunday. The city will also see the final days of the Toronto International Film Festival, which ends on Sunday.