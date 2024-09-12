Menu

Crime

Surrey man sentenced to 90 days in jail for indecent exposure act inside mall

By Amy Judd & Angela Jung Global News
Posted September 12, 2024 7:03 pm
1 min read
Thomas Cooper arrived at Surrey court in May 2024 for his two-day trial. View image in full screen
Thomas Cooper arrived at Surrey court in May 2024 for his two-day trial. Global News
WARNING: Some of the details in this story are disturbing. Discretion is advised.

A Surrey, B.C., man found guilty of indecent exposure has been sentenced to 90 days in jail.

Thomas Charles Cooper was also handed 18 months probation with a number of conditions, including keeping the peace, no contact with the two retail workers involved, no entry to Guildford Mall and seeking counselling.

In May, Cooper testified that in July 2022 he changed in his vehicle at the Guildford Town Centre parking lot, stripping off his underwear and putting on a loose pair of shorts.

Mall surveillance video from July 2022 showed Cooper hiking up his shorts before sitting down.

His genitals were hanging down from his shorts and he looked down multiple times at his crotch, as seen on the video.

Cooper testified he did not know they were exposed and denied he did it.

Click to play video: 'Man found guilty of indecent exposure in Surrey trial'
Man found guilty of indecent exposure in Surrey trial

Judge Jennifer Lopes said on Thursday: “I find on the totality of the evidence, Mr. Cooper was not forthright nor was he reliable. I do not believe him.”

One of the retail workers who testified in the case said the incident left them feeling vulnerable and scared.

They cannot be named due to being underage at the time of the incident.

“I feel fearful of seeing older men in public places, which has affected my ability to take public transit or go on walks outside my house,” they said.

“I feel constantly paranoid that people in public are intending to harm me.”

The other retail worker, who also cannot be named, testified that the incident was traumatizing and when they think about it they feel “uncomfortable, gross and shocked.”

Click to play video: 'Day 2 of Surrey indecent exposure trial'
Day 2 of Surrey indecent exposure trial
